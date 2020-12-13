KeralaKOTTAYAM 13 December 2020 23:23 IST
Cases continue to spike in Kottayam
Updated: 13 December 2020 23:25 IST
416 test positive, 455 recoveries
The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kottayam continued to rise at a rapid pace with 416 more people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.
Of the fresh cases, all but two contracted the virus through local contact. The fresh cases also included 43 children and 79 people aged above 60. Changanassery municipality, which reported 62 cases, led the tally, followed by Kottayam with 55 cases. With 455 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 5,273 active cases.
