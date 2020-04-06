Cases against youths out on ‘Black Man’ hunt

The Guruvayur police on Monday registered cases against a group of youths who ventured out during nights on the pretext of capturing the “Black Man”.

Rumours have been doing the rounds in and around Kunnamkulam, Kattakambal and Guruvayur that a 7-foot-tall figure whom the people called “Black Man”, has been roaming around during nights. Though many have claimed to have spotted it, nobody has seen it clearly.

The police who conducted a search in the areas, couldn’t find anybody. Even drones were deployed for the search.

City Police Commissioner R. Aditya has warned of strict action against those who spread such rumours. According to the police, it was just a ruse to breach the lockdown restrictions.

The Guruvayur police on Monday arrested Sreeraj, 18; Abahishek, 18; Mohammed Aslam, 23; Sarath, 21; Suneehs, 29; and Rahul Raj, 20, of Iringappuram for venturing out in the night in search of the “Black Man”.