Cases against Thrissur DCC president, 20 others over clashes 

The police have registered a case against Jose Vallur, president of the District Congress Committee (DCC), and 20 others in connection with a clash at the Thrissur DCC office here on Friday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case was registered on a complaint by DCC secretary Sajeevan Kuriachira. In his complaint Mr. Kuriachira alleged that a group led by the DCC president had attacked him. However, Mr. Vallur denied the charge. The clash had erupted in the aftermath of the poor performance of UDF candidate K. Muraleedharan, who came third, in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal has asked Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report in two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KPCC leadership is unhappy about the turn of events, which ‘caused more damage to the party than the pathetic failure in the Thrissur constituency.’ Sources said a change was likely in the DCC leadership. Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan is also among the list of probables.

The State leadership is planning to conduct discussions with the supporters of both the DCC leadership and Mr. Muraleedharan. There will also be an effort to pacify the Youth Congress, which had come out openly against the DCC leadership.

With the bypoll for the Alathur Assembly constituency and the local body elections are approaching, the State leadership has asked the workers to be patient. Supporters of Mr. Muraleedharan alleged that DCC leader M.P. Vincent, who kept off from the campaigning for Mr, Muraleedharan, had participated in the electioneering for K.C. Venugopal in Alappuzha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.