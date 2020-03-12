Cases against medical shops for overpricing masks, gloves

The Department of Legal Metrology has registered cases against medical shops for overcharging for masks and hand gloves. The sudden inspections in the district’s medical shops were conducted in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

The inspections were carried out to prevent consumers from being exploited.

Four cases were identified during the inspections. It was noticed that masks priced at ₹15 were being sold ₹50, and masks that cost ₹95 were priced at ₹200.

The inspection of mask and hand glove packages revealed that some of the did not contain the MRP and other legally required information.

Consumers have been advised to notify the Legal Metrology Office if shops sell the products at a higher price than the MRP. Contact 04994-25622 for any help in this regard.