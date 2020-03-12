Cases against medical shops for overpricing masks, gloves

The Department of Legal Metrology has registered cases against medical shops for overcharging for masks and hand gloves. The sudden inspections in the district’s medical shops were conducted in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
The inspections were carried out to prevent consumers from being exploited.
Four cases were identified during the inspections. It was noticed that masks priced at ₹15 were being sold ₹50, and masks that cost ₹95 were priced at ₹200.
The inspection of mask and hand glove packages revealed that some of the did not contain the MRP and other legally required information.
Consumers have been advised to notify the Legal Metrology Office if shops sell the products at a higher price than the MRP. Contact 04994-25622 for any help in this regard.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.