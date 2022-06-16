Cases against 60 IUML workers

The police charged cases against as many as 60 Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) activists, who took out a protest march at Iritty condemning the alleged attack on their leader Siraj Pukoth by CPI(M) workers on Thursday.

The march had ended up in a clash between the police and protestors on Wednesday night. The police charged cases against them under Sections 145, 153, and 283 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said they were forced to take action when the protestors stood in the middle of the road and refused to move. This led to a wrangle and later a clash between the protestors and the police.

IUML leaders Ajmal Aralam, Zaheer Kizhapally, and Lathif Vilakode were injured in the incident.