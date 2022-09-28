Cases against 23 persons for circulating messages inciting hatred on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have registered cases against 23 persons on the charge of circulating messages inciting hatred and rioting on social media during the hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI), in Kannur.

In a release, District Police Chief R. Ilango said while two cases each were registered at Kannur town, Dharmadam, Mattannur, Koothuparamba, Kathirur and Kolavallur police stations, one case each was registered at Kannapuram, Panoor, Chakkarakal, Kannavam, Kannur City, Chokli, Valapatnam, New Mahi, Pinarayi, Mayyil and Edakkad police stations in the last last five days.

Mr. Illango said the police had put in place a special system to monitor such messages.