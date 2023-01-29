Case study by students sheds light on microclimate variations

January 29, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A case study conducted by school students on the basis of three months of data collected from the first school weather station set up at Vayala in Kollam district underlines the importance of weather forecasting in determining climate changes.

The weather station at Dr. Vayala Vasudevan Pillai Memorial Government Higher Secondary School, Vayala, was established last year as part of a Samagra Shiksha, Kerala project to set up weather observatories in 240 schools across the State to study microclimate variations and their impact on the environment.

Parameters considered

Three Plus Two Humanities students of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Tirur, Malappuram district — Dhanyasree K., Kadeeja Farha, and Muhammed Jasil P.P. — considered the parameters of rainfall, maximum and minimum temperature, and relative humidity from the primary data collected by the Vayala school weather observatory for their study ‘Weather: atmospheric conditions, variations and phenomenon – A case study from Vayala region, Kollam.’

Historically, after the June onset of the southwest monsoon, it gets stronger by July. However, in recent times it has been gaining strength by August, with floods occurring in that month in 2018 and 2019.

The study considered rainfall in the Vayala region from June 13 to August 31 last year. Daily rainfall in June was irregular. However, continuous rainfall was experienced from June 23 to 25, with 35 mm rainfall recorded on June 24, the highest in the month. From June 23 to 25, the maximum and minimum temperatures were above 30 degree Celsius in the Vayala region and daily mean temperature was 35 degree C. Also, the difference between the maximum and minimum temperatures was relatively low. Heavy rainfall was recorded on these days.

On the other hand, daily mean temperature was between 27 degree C and 30 degree C from August 13 to 21. The difference between the maximum and minimum temperatures was relatively high, and no rain was recorded on these days.

In June, relative humidity (the amount of water vapour that air can hold at a given temperature) above 80% was recorded on days with more than 10 mm of rain. This indicates that the moisture level in the atmosphere was high. In July, except for seven days, relative humidity was between 80% and 98%, and rain was received except on six days. On August 1, the day with the highest rainfall of 97 mm in these three months, the relative humidity was as high as 97%.

258 weather stations

Though only a temporal analysis has been done, it opens the doors to a spatial analysis. The study is an indication that data from the 258 school weather stations can be used to study microclimate variability and its impact on topographically diverse Kerala, says Suresh Kumar S., Geography teacher and member of the weather station project. The weather observatories not only provide students practical knowledge but also make them aware of the consequences of climate change, how to better prepare for natural disasters, and, importantly, how to mitigate climate change.

The study findings have already been sent to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Mr. Suresh Kumar said.