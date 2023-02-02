Case registered for manhandling child

February 02, 2023 06:01 am | Updated 06:01 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Varkala police have registered a case in connection with cruelty allegedly meted out to a four-year-old girl by her grandmother two days ago. The incident, which had occurred in Vettoor on Monday, came to light after their neighbour recorded the brutal incident and shared the video on social media. The woman purportedly thrashed the child with a stick for refusing to go to anganwadi. The child, the youngest of three sisters, could be seen crying and pleading to be spared.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by Anil Cherunniyoor, an activist. While the child’s father has also been accused of manhandling the children, all those who have been found to be responsible will be booked, the police said.