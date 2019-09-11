Case filed against parents of toddler who fell off vehicle

The Kerala police on Tuesday filed a case under Section 308 of the Juvenile Justice Act against the parents of an infant who miraculously survived after she fell from a vehicle near a forest check-post at Ancham Mile, near Rajamala, on Sunday night.

Based on media reports, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights sought an explanation from the district police chief and the Collector.

The Munnar police registered the case against Sabish and Sathyabhama for negligence towards the child. The police on Tuesday said 13-month-old Rohita was safe and in the custody of her parents.

The child had fallen off her sleeping mother’s lap from the vehicle at a sharp curve on the Munnar-Marayur road and the incident was captured in a CCTV at the check-post. The infant, with bruises, crawled to the check-post, probably drawn by the light, and was rescued by forest personnel.

The parents realised the child was missing only when they reached their house at Mullarikudy, after covering about 40 km.

The police will investigate whether it was an accident or whether the parents had any motive.

Ms. Sathyabhama told the media that she fell asleep under the influence of medicine and was unaware of the child falling off from her lap. Mr. Sabish said they would face the case legally.