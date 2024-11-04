Case registered against Suresh Gopi for misusing ambulance 

The police on Sunday registered a case against Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi for using an ambulance to reach the venue of the previous edition of the Thrissur Pooram.

The Thrissur East police registered the case against Mr. Gopi on the charge of misusing an ambulance meant only for patients and for rash and negligent driving in a public place in a way endangering human life or causing injury to others. The case was registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections 279 and 34 and Motor Vehicles Act sections 179, 184 and 192.

Abhijith Nair, who was with Mr. Gopi in the ambulance, and the ambulance driver are the other accused.

The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by Sumesh Bhavadas of Pullazhi to the Thrissur City Police Commissioner.

Though Mr. Gopi had earlier denied that he had used an ambulance to reach the Pooram venue, he admitted to it later. The actor-turned-politician drew criticism for using offensive language while demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the allegation that he had used the ambulance to reach the venue.