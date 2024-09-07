ADVERTISEMENT

Case registered against students for assaulting teacher

Published - September 07, 2024 01:22 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A case has been registered against two Plus Two students of Government Higher Secondary School, Pallikunnu, for allegedly assaulting a teacher.

The Kannur Town Police registered the case following a complaint from the teacher, identified as Fazil, who was reportedly attacked on Thursday morning around 9 a.m.

The altercation began when Fazil noticed several students lingering on the veranda when an examination was on and instructed them to return to the classroom. Subsequently, the teacher caught one student who was reportedly chewing something in the examination hall and asked him to step out. This led to the student allegedly shouting at the teacher, followed by an attack. The student allegedly struck Fazil on his shoulder, face, and chest. Another student was also charged for allegedly attacking the teacher.

Fazil’s complaint was submitted to the school principal, who forwarded it to the police, resulting in the registration of the case.

