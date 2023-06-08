Case registered against former SFI leader in fake certificate row

June 08, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Neeleswaram police have registered a non-bailable case against former leader of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) K. Vidya based on a complaint lodged by Government Arts and Science College, Karinthalam, against her for submitting a forged experience certificate and working as a guest lecturer in the college during the 2022-23 academic year.

Principal in-charge Jaison V. Joseph said the college authorities lodged a complaint with the Neeleswaram police station after they received a reply from Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, that they had not issued any experience certificate to Ms. Vidya.

After allegations were raised against Ms. Vidya, the college council had decided on Wednesday to send a letter seeking clarification from Maharaja’s College on Wednesday. Ms. Vidya submitted a teaching experience certificate for the years 2018-19 and 2020-21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint, the Neeleswaram police registered a non-bailable case and charged her under Indian Penal Code 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), IPC 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and IPC 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Case handed over

Meanwhile, the Kochi City police on Thursday evening handed over a related case, registered on the basis of a complaint by Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, to the Superintendent of Police, Palakkad. The authorities of R.G.M. Government Arts and Science College, Attappady, had got in touch with Maharaja’s College to check the authenticity of the experience certificate submitted by Ms. Vidya at an interview there. The Maharaja’s College authorities had made the alleged forgery public and the Principal lodged a complaint with the Central police. It is this case that has been handed over to the police in Palakkad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.