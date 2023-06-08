Case registered against SFI leader in fake certificate row

June 08, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The police have registered a non-bailable case against Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader K. Vidya based on a complaint lodged by Government Arts and Science College, Karinthalam, against her for submitting a forged experience certificate and working as a guest lecturer in the college during the 2022-23 academic year.

Principal in-charge Jaison V. Joseph said the college authorities lodged a complaint with the Neeleswaram police station after they received a reply from Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, that they had not issued any experience certificate to Ms. Vidya.

After allegations were raised against Ms. Vidya, the college council had decided on Wednesday to send a letter seeking clarification from Maharaja’s College on Wednesday. Ms. Vidya submitted a teaching experience certificate for the years 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Based on the complaint, the Neeleswaram police registered a non-bailable case and charged her under Indian Penal Code 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), IPC 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and IPC 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).