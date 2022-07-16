Case registered against Opposition councillors for ‘attacking’ Thrissur Mayor

Ruckus after Mayor dismisses special council meet

The police on Saturday registered cases against Opposition councillors in the Thrissur Corporation for allegedly trying to attack Mayor M.K. Varghese.

Cases have been registered against Congress councillors, including council Opposition leader Rajan Pallan and Town Planning Standing Committee chairman John Daniel. The cases were registered based on a petition lodged by the Corporation Secretary.

The Opposition councillors blocked the Mayor’s car following a protest on Friday. Later, the Mayor left the office in another vehicle.

The ruckus occurred after the Mayor dismissed the special council meeting convened following a High Court directive. He denied permission for voting on the controversial Master Plan issue. The Opposition alleged that the Mayor dismissed the meeting as the ruling party did not have a majority in the council. The BJP councillors also stood with the Congress in the Master Plan issue.

Though the BJP councillors too took part in the protest, they were excused from the cases. The police had registered cases against the Congress councillors even before they stopped the Mayor’s vehicle.

The Congress councillors said they would intensify the agitation against the ruling LDF’s move to “silence” the Opposition.

“The Mayor is acting like the BJP government at the Centre. He is trying to stop democratic agitations by filing complaints against the Opposition,” said Mr. Pallan.

“We have not attacked the Mayor. We only blocked his car. The Mayor is following vendetta politics. We will not surrender to the obduracy of the Mayor. We will continue to fight to expose the corruption in the Master Plan,” the Opposition said.