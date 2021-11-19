Case registered against Monson, ED tells HC

KOCHI

19 November 2021 19:56 IST

Agency blames police delay in registering FIR

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that a money laundering case had been registered against self-styled fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal on the basis of a letter given by the police.

When a writ petition alleging police harassment by a former driver of Monson came up for hearing, Jaishankar Nair, counsel appearing for the ED, submitted before Justice Devan Ramachandran that there had been some delay in registering the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) because of the delay on the part of the police in registering cases against Monson. He said the ED could register a case only on the basis of an FIR registered by the police.

He submitted that the ED could investigate only into the monetary aspects of a crime. The ED would certainly look into the financial trail of the alleged scam. But if Monson had committed any offences or any other person in collaboration with him, including the lady whose name had been mentioned in the intelligence report, other agencies such as the CBI might have to step in.

He would obtain information in this regard from competent authorities by the next date of hearing and would place the details of the investigation before the court in a week's time.

The court said it was concerned over whether the police would be able to conduct a proper investigation into the activities of Monson, as high-ranking police officers were involved. That apart, the intelligence report said he used to travel abroad most of the time. The court expressed concern whether there would be a cover-up with respect to these aspects.

The court noted that it was told that an officer in the rank of an IG had been placed under suspension.

Besides, the former State Police Chief and the Additional Director General of Police had visited the home of Monson on the invitation of Anitha Pullayil, who claimed to be the woman global coordinator of the Pravasi Malayali Federation. These things could not be taken lightly or dismissed as a joke.

The court asked T.A. Shaji, Director General of Prosecution, to inform the court about details regarding the involvement of the NRI woman in the case.

The court posted the petition for further hearing on December 1.