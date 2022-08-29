Case registered against Mattannur mosque committee members

Irregularities alleged in renovation of mosque

The Mattannur police have registered a case against three persons, including the secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), in connection with the alleged irregularities in the renovation of the Mattannur Muslim Jamaat Mosque.

The police registered the case against IUML State secretary Abdur Rahman Kallai, party worker U. Maharoof, and Congress activist M.C. Kunhahammed based on a complaint by Neduvottumkunnu mosque committee member M.P Shamir.

The complainant alleged that from 2011 to August 27, 2022, the accused had spent ₹9.78 crore for the renovation of the mosque without obtaining permission from the Waqf Board and allegedly used the money for their own personal purposes by producing fake bills. According to the complainant, they cheated the mosque administration by forging fake documents.

Demanding strong action, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan said the scam had taken place when Panakkad Syed Rasheed Ali Shihab Thangal was the chairman of the Waqf Board. Despite the audit report pointing to anomalies in the project, the previous United Democratic Front government did not take any action, he said.

He added that though the audit report had estimated the project cost at ₹3 crore, it was shown as ₹9 crore. The report had raised suspicion that the cost had been overstated.

Mr. Jayarajan alleged that the committee had collected ₹3.5 crore from believers promising to return 25% interest per annum. However, the amount was not paid. He further said the committee had also taken money from 31 people claiming spaces would be given to them in the proposed shopping complex near the mosque. Again, it failed to keep its word, he alleged.

Moreover, Waqf property cannot be divided, but the committee attempted to do it. Further, the teak tree on the mosque premises was cut and sold. There are no documents on the donated gold, Mr. Jayarajan alleged, and called upon the community to come forward against against the illegalities.

Indian National League general secretary Kasim Irikkur termed the fraud allegedly committed by the mosque committee as shocking. He alleged that the IUML leadership was making attempts to control the mosque and other related establishments, and it was aimed at carry out financial fraud.