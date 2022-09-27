Case registered against Kuttanad MLA on complaint by NCP worker

The Alappuzha South police have registered a case against Kuttanad MLA Thomas K. Thomas on charges of verbally and physically attacking a woman leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The police said the alleged incident happened at the NCP district committee office in Alappuzha last month in connection with the party polls.

According to complainant Alice Josy, a group of people led by the MLA opposed her filing a nomination to contest the party polls. A ruckus ensued and the MLA attacked her. Ms. Josy reportedly sustained injuries on her leg in the attack.

The police registered FIR based on a court order. Besides Mr. Thomas, the police have booked four other NCP district and State leaders based on the complaint.