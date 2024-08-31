ADVERTISEMENT

Case registered against filmmaker Sreekumar Menon on complaint of sexual harassment by junior artiste

Published - August 31, 2024 12:10 pm IST - KOCHI

Petitioner alleges she was sexually harassed by the accused in a hotel room in Kochi in 2020 promising opportunity in ad film

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker Sreekumar Menon (file) | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Maradu police in Kerala have registered a case against filmmaker Sreekumar Menon on a petition filed by a junior artiste.

The case has been registered under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty). The case has already been handed over to the special investigation team (SIT) formed for investigating cases registered based on complaints of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry.

Sexual assault on youth: Police register case against film director Ranjith

The petitioner had alleged that she was sexually harassed by the accused in a hotel room in Kochi in 2020 promising an opportunity in an ad film. She had mailed the petition, based on which the case is registered.

Earlier, the Kochi City police registered cases against actor-legislator M. Mukesh, actors Maniyanpilla Raju and Edavela Babu, production controller Noble, and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) legal aid cell chairman and president of Lawyers’ Congress V.S. Chandrasekharan. All of them were booked on petitions by one woman actor and the cases had since been handed over to the SIT.

