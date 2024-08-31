GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case registered against filmmaker Sreekumar Menon on complaint of sexual harassment by junior artiste

Petitioner alleges she was sexually harassed by the accused in a hotel room in Kochi in 2020 promising opportunity in ad film

Published - August 31, 2024 12:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Filmmaker Sreekumar Menon (file)

Filmmaker Sreekumar Menon (file) | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Maradu police in Kerala have registered a case against filmmaker Sreekumar Menon on a petition filed by a junior artiste.

The case has been registered under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty). The case has already been handed over to the special investigation team (SIT) formed for investigating cases registered based on complaints of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry.

Sexual assault on youth: Police register case against film director Ranjith

The petitioner had alleged that she was sexually harassed by the accused in a hotel room in Kochi in 2020 promising an opportunity in an ad film. She had mailed the petition, based on which the case is registered.

Earlier, the Kochi City police registered cases against actor-legislator M. Mukesh, actors Maniyanpilla Raju and Edavela Babu, production controller Noble, and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) legal aid cell chairman and president of Lawyers’ Congress V.S. Chandrasekharan. All of them were booked on petitions by one woman actor and the cases had since been handed over to the SIT.

Related Topics

Kerala / Malayalam cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.