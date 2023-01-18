Case registered against driver on the charge of provoking ‘Padayappa’

January 18, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Forest department on Wednesday registered a case against a driver who provoked the tusker, Padayappa, at the Kadalar estate recently.

The visuals of two vehicle drivers provoking the tusker at Kadalar and Kuttiyarvalley, near Munnar, respectively had gone viral.

Devikulam range officer Arun Maharaja said that a nonbailable case was registered against Kadalar resident Das, 44, driver and owner of the vehicle, under the Wildlife Protection Act.

”It was found that two vehicle drivers had provoked the tusker at Kuttiyarvalley and Kadalar. The number of one of the vehicles was identified. Efforts are on to identify the second vehicle,” said Mr. Maharaja.

Absconding

According to Forest department officials, since they launched the probe, the driver has been absconding.

According to them, recently while the tusker was at a tea plantation at Kadalar, a taxi driver stopped the vehicle and started honking, thereby scaring the animal. The other driver tried to follow the tusker at Kuttiyar Valley. After the videos went viral, environmentalists demanded action against the vehicle drivers.

Last month, the tusker destroyed two motorbikes at Kuttiyar Valley. According to Forest department officials, the repeated attempts by tourists to take selfies provoked the animal.

Assistant forest veterinary surgeon Nisha Raichel and forest officials said that the tusker was in musth and there were chances of it turning violent if provoked.

According to sources, for the past several months, taxi drivers have been offering ‘Padayappa tourism’ promising to take visitors close to the tusker and opportunities to take selfies with the animal.