Case registered against doctor

Thrissur

11 March 2020 23:07 IST

For allegedly demeaning Health Department

The police have registered a case against Shinu Shyamalan for creating panic in society about COVID-19 and for demeaning the Health Department by spreading false news. The Vadanappilly police on Wednesday registered a case under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act against the doctor.

In a report submitted to the District Collector, the District Medical Officer (DMO) said the doctor’s remarks in media demeaned the Health Department, which has been making sincere efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The doctor tried to mislead people, the report said.

Dr. Shyamalan, practising at a private clinic in Thalikulam, alleged that the management of the clinic dismissed her for reporting to the Health Department on a patient who came to the clinic with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. According to her, a patient who had come from Qatar two months ago and later travelled to Delhi and Agra, reached her clinic a few days ago with fever. He wanted medication for fever as he wanted to go back to Qatar in two days. “Since I suspected COVID-19 symptoms in him, I asked the patient to report with the Health Department. But he refused and left for Qatar after two days,” she said.

She also alleged that the health officials failed to follow up the case though she had informed them of the incident. “As I did not have his phone number, I gave them the number of his motorcycle. But he went to Qatar as the Health Department failed to initiate swift action,” the doctor alleged.

But Thrissur DMO said the patient reached the district from Qatar on January 31. He completed the mandated incubation period on February 14 and 28 days of quarantine on February 28. The youth reached Dr. Shymalan’s clinic 10 days after the quarantine period.