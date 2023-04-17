HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case registered against Dharmadam SHO for alleged misbehaviour with woman

April 17, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against the Dharmadam Station House Officer (SHO), who was suspended for alleged misbehaviour with an elderly woman who went to the station seeking bail for her son.

On Sunday, District Police Chief Ajit Kumar had suspended Dharmadam SHO K.V. Smithesh following an inquiry. It was suspected that Smithesh was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident on Saturday evening.

ALSO READ
Dharmadam SHO suspended for allegedly misbehaving, abusing woman

Action was taken against the officer after a video came out in which he was found hurling abuse and pushing the aged woman, who went to bail out his son who was in police custody. He also allegedly damaged the woman’s vehicle. Subsequently, her son gave a complaint to the District Police Chief.

The complainant said that though a case had been filed, he was charged under bailable sections.

Related Topics

police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.