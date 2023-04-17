Case registered against Dharmadam SHO for alleged misbehaviour with woman

April 17, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KANNUR

The police have registered a case against the Dharmadam Station House Officer (SHO), who was suspended for alleged misbehaviour with an elderly woman who went to the station seeking bail for her son.

On Sunday, District Police Chief Ajit Kumar had suspended Dharmadam SHO K.V. Smithesh following an inquiry. It was suspected that Smithesh was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident on Saturday evening.

Action was taken against the officer after a video came out in which he was found hurling abuse and pushing the aged woman, who went to bail out his son who was in police custody. He also allegedly damaged the woman’s vehicle. Subsequently, her son gave a complaint to the District Police Chief.

The complainant said that though a case had been filed, he was charged under bailable sections.