GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case registered against day-care centre for leaving child unattended

Two-year-old boy wandered away from the facility and ran nearly one-and-a-half kilometres to reach his home a few days ago

February 15, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nemom police have registered a case against the administrators of a private day-care centre in Kakkamoola, near Vellayani, for the alleged neglect of a two-year-old boy, who wandered away from the facility and ran nearly one-and-a-half kilometres to reach his home a few days ago.

The incident occurred around 1.30 p.m. on February 12 when there were around 30 children in the day-care centre. Three teachers who were in charge of the children had allegedly left to attend a wedding nearby, leaving an attendant to look after the children.

It was under such circumstances that the toddler, Ankit, son of Sudheesh and Archana of Kakkamoola, noticed the gate unlocked and fled towards his home. The family claimed that the day-care authorities were unaware of the incident until they were informed by them soon after the child reached home. They soon took the issue up with the police and the Childline.

A CCTV footage recovered from the area captured the distressed child running by the side of a road. The family said the road is generally frequented by vehicles. The presence of stray dogs too has been a source of concern for the local people.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.