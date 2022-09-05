Case registered against CPI(M) branch secretary
The Chandera police have registered a case against the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) president, who is also the CPI(M) branch secretary, on a complaint that he allegedly attempted to molest a student during dance practice for Onam celebrations at a school.
The case was registered against T.T. Balachandran, CPI(M) Echikowal north branch secretary under the Sections 354 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (1) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.
The alleged incident took place on last Friday.
