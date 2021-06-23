Kerala

Case positivity rate remains steady

Kerala reported 12,787 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday when 1,24,326 samples were tested over the past 24 hours.

Test positivity rate remains steady at 10.29%.

The active case pool in the State again went below the one lakh mark on Wednesday with 13,683 patients reported to have recovered on the day. The active case pool now has 99,390 patients.

Cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 12,445, with the State adding 150 deaths, which occurred since the past two or three days, to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

There seems to be no let-up in hospitalisations of new COVID patients with moderate or serious disease, after the slight dip registered some two weeks ago. On Wednesday, 2,492 patients were newly admitted to hospitals.

The total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID-19 in hospitals in the State now stands at 26,492.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID-19 patients in the State, in both public and private hospitals was 2,415 on Wednesday, with those patients requiring ventilator support numbering 1,011.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 28,42, 247 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,706, Thiruvananthapuram 1,501, Malappuram 1,321, Palakkad 1,315, Kollam 1,230, Thrissur 1,210, Kozhikode 893, Alappuzha 815, Kannur 607, Kasaragod 590, Kottayam 547, Pathanamthitta 427, Idukki 314, and Wayanad 311 cases.


