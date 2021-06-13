Case pool on a slow decline in Kerala

11,584 new cases at a TPR of 12.24%

Kerala reported 11,584 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, when 94,677 samples were tested in 24 hours. Test positivity rate registered 12.24% on the day.

The State’s active case pool is declining slowly and steadily on a daily basis and now has 1,23,003 patients, when 17,856 patients were reported to have recovered from the disease.

Cumulative COVID-19 case fatality State has reached 11,181, with the State adding 206 deaths, which occurred over the past few days, to the official list on Sunday. On Sunday, 2,309 COVID patients were newly admitted in hospitals. Hospitalisations are declining, but the pace is slow.

ICU admissions down

The total number of patients being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals now stands at 30,675. Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in both public and private hospitals declined significantly on Sunday to 3,009, when compared to the previous day’s figure of 3,115. The number of those requiring ventilator support has dipped to 1,189.

The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 27,28,239 cases. Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,775, Thrissur 1,373, Kollam 1,312, Ernakulam 1,088, Palakkad 1,027, Malappuram 1,006, Kozhikode 892, Alappuzha 660, Kannur 633, Kottayam 622, Kasaragod 419, Idukki 407, Pathanamthitta 223 and Wayanad 147 cases.