Case on fraudulent learner’s tests during pandemic to be handed over to cyber cell

March 19, 2024 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST - KOCHI

The probe into a case in which learner’s test for driving licence was being arranged even for illiterate people by collecting cash during the pandemic is about to be handed over to the police cyber cell.

Media had reported many cases of even migrant workers with no knowledge of Malayalam clearing learners test during the pandemic. Driving school operators were suspected to be acting as intermediaries in the illegal practice through which many secured driving licence. This had even led to raids by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau at many Regional Transport Offices.

Following this, the Transport Commissioner had declared a probe to clear the name of the Motor Vehicles department by bringing the culprits before the law. As per the preliminary assessment, a Cherai-based driving school operator was behind it.

The decision to handover the case to the police cyber cell was to facilitate a probe centred around the driving school operator’s computer and mobile numbers and the IP address. The idea is that it will reveal how many persons had appeared for the learner’s test from the same IP, a Motor Vehicle department source said.

If found guilty, the licence of the operator concerned would be suspended and criminal proceedings will be initiated. Besides, driving licences of those who secured them through the illegal practice will be cancelled.