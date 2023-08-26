Case lodged against Sathiyamma

August 26, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Kottayam East police on Saturday booked P.O. Sathiyamma, who was in the eye of the storm in Puthuppally after being sacked from her part-time job, for allegedly forging documents and cheating by impersonation.

The police has also arraigned the office-bearers of a Kudumbashree unit at Puthuppally, identified as Sudha Mol and Janamma, besides a field officer with the Veterinary department Binu, as accused in the case. The case follows a complaint in this regard filed by one Liji Mol.

As per the complaint, Ms. Sathiyamma, in collusion with the office bearers of the Kudumbashree unit, forged documents in her name to get recruited.

Sathiyamma, who was working as sweeper at the veterinary sub-centre, lost her job after she spoke highly of the late Oommen Chandy to a TV news channel. A detailed inquiry, however, revealed that she had indeed been allowed to continue in service much beyond her original term of six months.

