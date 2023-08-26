ADVERTISEMENT

Case lodged against Sathiyamma

August 26, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kottayam East police on Saturday booked P.O. Sathiyamma, who was in the eye of the storm in Puthuppally after being sacked from her part-time job, for allegedly forging documents and cheating by impersonation.

The police has also arraigned the office-bearers of a Kudumbashree unit at Puthuppally, identified as Sudha Mol and Janamma, besides a field officer with the Veterinary department Binu, as accused in the case. The case follows a complaint in this regard filed by one Liji Mol.

As per the complaint, Ms. Sathiyamma, in collusion with the office bearers of the Kudumbashree unit, forged documents in her name to get recruited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sathiyamma, who was working as sweeper at the veterinary sub-centre, lost her job after she spoke highly of the late Oommen Chandy to a TV news channel. A detailed inquiry, however, revealed that she had indeed been allowed to continue in service much beyond her original term of six months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US