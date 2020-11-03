Case involving Kummanam settled

The cheating case allegedly involving senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan has been settled with the complainant deciding not to proceed with the case.

C.R. Harikrishnan of Aranmula, the complainant, told mediapersons on Monday that he was withdrawing the complaint following an out-of-court settlement. However, the Aranmula police are yet to get any formal intimation.

“We have already lodged an FIR and submitted it in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Pathanamthitta. The accused will now have to approach the High Court and file an affidavit to get it quashed,” said G. Santosh Kumar, Station House Officer, Aranmula.

Case details

The Aranmula police had earlier booked a case against nine persons, including Mr. Rajasekharan, for cheating and criminal breach of trust. Praveen V. Pillai, former private secretary of the former BJP State president, was the prime accused while Mr. Rajasekharan was arraigned as the fourth accused.

According to the FIR, the accused had collected ₹36 lakh from the complainant on the pretext of making him a partner in a factory unit to be opened in Palakkad. Despite repeated requests, the accused allegedly refused to hand over to him the relevant documents. After several rounds of mediation, the accused had returned to the complainant a part of his investment, but refused to give back the remaining amount.

Following this, Mr. Harikrishnan lodged a complaint with the District Police Chief (Pathanamanthitta), who in turn, referred the case to police station concerned.