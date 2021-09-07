Case graph stabilises, TPR dips to 15.87%

Thiruvananthapuram

07 September 2021 20:00 IST

State reports 25,772 new cases, 27,320 recoveries

The State’s COVID-19 case graph is stabilising with 25,772 new cases being reported on Tuesday, when 1,62,428 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate on the day dipped to 15.87 %.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals rose to 2,483 (2,421 on Monday), while the number of patients requiring ventilator support also seemed to go up to 1,020 (999 on Monday).

The State’s active case pool dropped to 2,37,045 on Tuesday, with 27,320 patients recovering on the day.

The cumulative case fatality now stands at 21,820 with the State adding 189 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the toll on Tuesday.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 2,464 on Tuesday. Total hospitalisations of people with moderate or severe infection is beginning to stabilise and was currently 32,935. The cumulative case burden now stands at 42, 53, 298.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 3,194 cases, followed by Malappuram 2,952, Kozhikode 2,669, Thrissur 2,557, Kollam 2,548, Palakkad 2,332, Kottayam 1,814, Thiruvananthapuram 1,686, Kannur 1,649, Alappuzha 1,435, Pathanamthitta 1,016, Idukki 925 Wayanad 607 and Kasaragod 388.