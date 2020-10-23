Case graph shows levelling off trend

8,511 new cases in State when 64,789 samples were tested in 24 hours

The State’s COVID-19 case graph continued to show the levelling off trend on Friday also and reported 8,511 new cases when 64,789 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate seemed more or less stabilised at 13.13%.

There were 6,118 recoveries, taking the total to 2,80,793.

While the cumulative case burden has gone up to 3,77,834 cases, the active case pool, which seemed to be inching towards the three-lakh mark two weeks ago, never quite reached there because of the good number of daily recoveries. The number of active cases now is 95,657.

Of the active cases, 841 are critically ill and are being treated in ICUs with 224 patients requiring ventilator support.

The number of deaths on Friday was 26. This takes the cumulative death toll to 1,281.

Of the 26 deaths, Alappuzha reported seven, Kottayam five, Thiruvananthapuram four, Kozhikode three, two each by Kannur, Kollam and Ernakulam and Thrissur one.

Of the new cases reported, 8,363 are locally acquired infections, which also include 1,012 cases wherein the source of infection remains unknown. The number of health-care workers who contracted the infection amongst this list is 82.

Among districts, Malappuram tops with 1,375 cases, Thrissur 1,020, Thiruvananthapuram 890, Ernakulam 874, Kozhikode 751, Alappuzha 716, Kollam 671, Palakkad 531, Kannur 497, Kottayam 426, Pathanamthitta 285, Kasaragod 189, Wayanad 146 and Idukki 140.