Kerala’s case graph shows a slight dip

Thiruvananthapuram

22 July 2021 20:59 IST

12,818 new cases, but samples tested too was less

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph, which has been rising steadily since the past two weeks or more, dipped slightly to 12,818 on Thursday, when the samples tested over 24 hours also dipped to 1,03,543 (Wednesday being a holiday).

The test positivity rate seemed to increase and registered 12.38% on the day.

The State’s active case pool has 1,28, 881 patients now, with 13,454 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

Advertising

Advertising

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 15,739, with the State adding 122 recent deaths to the official list on Thursday.

On Thursday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID increased steeply to 2,537. This was 2,049 on Tuesday and 2,401 on Wednesday. However, total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe COVID continued to remain more or less steady at 25,497.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State, in both public and private hospitals on Thursday again dipped to 1,878, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 708.

The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 32,18,015 cases.

Most in Thrissur

Among districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 1,605 cases, Kozhikode 1,586, Ernakulam 1,554, Malappuram 1,249, Palakkad 1,095, Thiruvananthapuram 987, Kollam 970, Kottayam 763, Alappuzha 718, Kasaragod 706, Kannur 552, Pathanamthitta 433, Idukki 318 and Wayanad 282.