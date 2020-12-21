Case graph inches upwards in many districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

21 December 2020 00:40 IST

Test positivity goes up to 10.6%

Kerala reported 5,711 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, when 53,858 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden to 7,05,869 cases.

Test positivity rate, which has been slowly and steadily rising since the past one week, reached 10.6% on Sunday.

Since December 12

The rising trend is being witnessed since December 12 in many districts, especially Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad, Kannur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam. The change is beginning to be discernible in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam too.

The trend is reflected in the rise in the State’s active caseload also. The active case pool which had remained below 60,000 since the past two weeks or more crossed to 61,604 cases on Sunday. With 4,471 more recoveries being reported on the day, the cumulative number of recoveries in the State stands at 6,41,285.

The addition of 30 deaths to the official list has taken the State’s COVID toll to 2,816 cases. Kozhikode accounted for six deaths, Thrissur and Palakkad four each, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Malappuram, Ernakulam three each, Kottayam two, while Pathanamthitta and Wayanad reported one death each. The number of critically ill COVID patients occupying ICUs is 842, with 224 requiring ventilator assistance, according to official figures.

Travel outside State

Of the new cases, in 111, authorities have reported a history of travel outside the State while 5,600 are locally acquired infections, of which 501 cases have not been traced to a known source of infection. The number of healthcare workers who contracted the infection is 41.

Among districts, Kottayam reported the highest number of cases on Sunday with 905 cases, Malappuram 662, Kozhikode 650, Ernakulam 591, Kollam 484, Thrissur 408, Pathanamthitta 360, Thiruvananthapuram 333, Kannur 292, Alappuzha 254, Palakkad 247, Idukki 225, Wayanad 206 and Kasaragod 94 cases.