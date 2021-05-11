Case graph continues to show slow down

Thiruvananthapuram

11 May 2021 21:28 IST

State registers 37,290 new cases, test positivity rate stays over 25%

The State’s COVID-19 case graph continued to show a slow down in growth.

However, test positivity rate stays over 25%, which means that disease transmission will continue to create a huge case load. The State registered 37,290 new cases on Tuesday when 1,99,748 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The average test positivity rate registered 26.77% on Tuesday. The State’s active case pool, which had showed a dip on Monday, climbed back to 4,23,957 cases on Tuesday.

ICU admissions up

Hospitalisations continue to increase. The number of patients currently being treated in hospitals has risen to 34,149, with 4,007 persons newly admitted to various hospitals.

ICU admissions continue to rise and another 46 persons who were critically ill were newly admitted to ICUs. A total of 2,687 persons are occupying ICUs across, threatening to breach the health system’s capacity.

A total of 1,400 patients are on ventilator support now, the numbers going up day by day.

The State reported 32,978 recoveries.

Another 79 deaths which had occurred over the past few days were added to the State’s official toll, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,958.

Thiruvananthapuram reported 35 of these deaths which occurred mainly from May 7 to 9. Thrissur 11 deaths, Palakkad and Kannur 10 each, Kozhikode six and Kollam reported five deaths.

At present, a total of 9,59,164 persons have been put on home or institutional isolation.

The cumulative case burdennow stands at 19,67,405 cases. Ernakulam continues to have the highest number of active cases with 65,283 patients. Thiruvananthapuram, with 39,705 active cases, has close to 5,000 hospitalised patients (4,976).

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 4,774, Ernakulam 4,514, Kozhikode 3,927, Thiruvananthapuram 3,700, Thrissur 3,282, Palakkad 2,959, Kollam 2,888, Kottayam 2,566, Alappuzha 2,460, Kannur 2,085, Pathanamthitta 1,224, Idukki 1,056, Kasaragod 963 and Wayanad 892.