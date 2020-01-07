Case filed against Senkumar

The North Paravur police have registered a case against former State Police Chief T.P. Senkumar on a petition lodged by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) for his alleged unsavoury and sexually demeaning remarks about girl students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during the course of a speech.
Mr. Kumar was speaking at a public meeting organised by the Hindu Aikya Vedi in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at North Paravur on Monday.
S. Sandeep, secretary, DYFI block committee, North Paravur, lodged the petition on Tuesday and attached the audio clip of the allegedly derogatory remarks and sent it to the State Police Chief and the District Police Chief.
