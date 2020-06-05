Case filed against Maneka Gandhi

The police here registered a case against animal activist and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi following a series of complaints against her after she made inciting remarks about Malappuram and its people in connection with the death of an elephant in Palakkad district.

An FIR (No. 321/2020) against Ms. Gandhi was registered at the Malappuram police station on Friday under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code for “wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot”.

Although there were seven complaints against her for the same reason, only one FIR was filed for all of them. Among those who complained were the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Youth Congress, the Democratic Youth Federation of India, the Solidarity Youth Movement and Supreme Court lawyer K.R. Subhash Chandran.

The police said they would investigate the matter and would add other charges, if required.

While responding to the elephant death that took place in the Mannarkkad forest division of Palakkad district on May 27, Ms. Gandhi had tweeted against Malappuram and described it as the most violent district in the country.

Her tweet read: “Mallapuram (sic) is known for its intense criminal activity, especially with regard to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer; so they keep doing it. I can only suggest that you call/email and ask for action.”

Her comments were followed by a plethora of hate messages against Malappuram and its people, sparking furious reactions. She was accused of adding communal colour to an animal-related issue which otherwise would have been limited within the Forest Department.

IUML general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, and working secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, condemning Ms. Gandhi, said that the attack on Malappuram and its people was part of an attempt to implement the political agenda of the BJP government.

P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, wrote to Ms. Gandhi inviting her to visit Malappuram to “see and experience the land” which she described as the most violent district. “If you want to see an excellent model of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence, please pay a short visit,” he said.