Kerala

Case filed against Mahe MLA

The police have filed a case against Mahe MLA Dr. V. Ramachandran in connection with the distribution of food kits to fisherman on the Mahe coast.

According to the police, Mr. Ramachandran has been accused of violating the Infectious Diseases Prevention Act. Besides, cases have been registered against 10 CPI(M) activists.

On Tuesday, Youth Congress president Shyamjith Parrakal had blocked the distribution of food kits to fishermen on the Mahe coast.

To assist those at home who cannot work during the lockdown, Dr. Ramachandran had collected food kits with the help of voluntary organisations. They were distributed in the presence of a government nodal officer.

However, Mahe Block Congress president Ramesh Parambath lodged a complaint with the authorities, demanding strong action against those who distributed kits in violation of rules.

Meanwhile, the police too filed cases against six persons and arrested them in connection with sale of fish on the Mahe beach.

In a press release, the MLA said the police had not yet informed him of the case.

The distribution of around 2,000 food kits was initiated in collaboration with NGOs at a time when the government was not able to offer any benefits to those in financial distress, Dr. Ramachandran said.

