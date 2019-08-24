Case filed against CSI Bishop in forgery case

The Neyyattinkara police have registered a case against Bishop A. Dharmaraj Rasalan of the Church of South India (CSI) South Kerala diocese and two others for allegedly forging documents in order to obtain an admission in the Dr. Somerwell Memorial CSI Medical College, Karakonam.

Besides the Bishop, the other accused were identified as Vincent B. And Greshma Vincent of Neyyattinkara, the police said.

They were accused of forging a church membership certificate in the name of the Poovachal St. Peter’s CMS Anglican Church in order to seek admission for Greshma in the medical college. They purportedly orchestrated the crime in connivance with the Bishop in August 2018, as stated in the first information report registered by the police.

They were booked under various provisions, including Section 465, 468 and 471 of the India Penal Code, which pertained to forgery.

According to the Neyyattinkara police, the case has been registered on the basis of a criminal miscellaneous petition that had been filed in the court. The allegations could be ascertained only through a probe by recording the statements of all involved in the alleged crime.