Case filed against Anvar under Official Secrets Act

The police registered a case against P.V. Anvar, MLA, for allegedly disclosing confidential details of a group of police officers attached to the Special Operation Group (SOG) at Areekode. The case was registered at the Manjeri police station on Friday under various sections of the Official Secrets Act 1923, IT Act, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint by SOG Superintendent T. Farash.

Mr. Farash filed a complaint against Mr. Anvar for disclosing the confidential details of the police officers at the SOG, a special secret wing of the State police, that monitors Maoist, other extremist and anti-national groups and their activities, at a press conference at Manjeri on September 9.

A departmental investigation was already on against P. Vikraman, former Crime Branch Superintendent of Police, for helping Mr. Anvar. It is suspected that it was Mr. Vikraman who collected sensitive information about the SOG officers and gave it to Mr. Anvar when the former was in charge of the SOG.

Mr. Farash claimed that the disclosure of the details of the five SOG officers was in violation of the Official Secrets Act, and that it would jeopardise the country’s security and the safety of the officers.

Mr. Vikraman and Mr. Anvar were classmates at MES Mampad College, Mampad. It was Mr. Vikraman who saved Mr. Anvar from an imminent arrest in a cheating case filed by expatriate engineer Naduthodi Saleem. In the case, in whcih Mr. Anvar had allegedly swindled him of ₹50 lakh by offering partnership in his crusher business, Mr. Vikraman told the court that the case was of civil nature.

Mr. Saleem had approached the Chief Minister and the State Police Chief against Mr. Vikraman alleging misuse of power to help Mr. Anvar.

