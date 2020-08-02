Case count 38 in Alappuzha

The district on Sunday reported 38 COVID-19 cases. Of the fresh cases, 24 patients contracted the disease through contact. Ten people who came from abroad and four from other States also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Among the 24 contact cases, six were reported from Pattanakkad and five from Chengannur. Rest of the contact cases were from Kadakarappally (2), Vayalar (2), Chandiroor (2) and one case each from Kayamkulam, Pathirappally, Vettakkal, Mavelikara, Poochakkal and Vandanam. There is a lack of clarity regarding the place of one patient.

The Alappuzha district panchayat has decided to set up 23 kiosks in the district for swab testing. Besides, it will sponsor 50,000 kits for antigen tests. Meanwhile, 15 people tested negative for the disease. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 722.