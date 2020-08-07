Case burden shows steady increase in State

Five more deaths and 1,251 new cases reported in State

The State on Friday reported 1,251 new cases of COVID-19 and 814 recoveries.

Of these new cases, 1,080 cases are locally acquired infections, with 73 cases having no epidemiological link. The number of health-care workers affected is 18.

While the cumulative case burden has reached 31,700, the number of patients currently undergoing treatment in hospitals across districts is 12,411. Till date, 19,151 persons have recovered from the disease.

Five more deaths, from Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Malappuram and Kannur were added to the State’s official COVID-19 toll by the Health Department, taking the death toll to 102.

Disease transmission continues to be intense across Thiruvananthapuram district, which reported 289 cases on Friday. All except two cases are locally acquired infections. This trend has not changed since the past one month and while the coastal clusters have begun to show signs of disease transmission coming down, cases are now being reported from other urban and rural areas. The number of active cases in the district now is 3,316

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that while containment measures had been strengthened and the police too were roped in to stringently implement regulations, it will take at least 10 days before the activities will begin to show any palpable changes.

Even when the State is bracing for a further increase in disease transmission in the coming days, all attempts were being made to minimise the rate of disease transmission, he said.

The new cases reported by districts are Kasaragod (168), Kozhikode (149), Malappuram (143), Palakkad (123), Ernakulam (82), Alappuzha (61), Wayanad (55), Pathanamthitta (39), Kottayam (37), Kollam (36), Thrissur (33), Idukki (23) and Kannur (13).

The number of samples tested in the State in the last 24 hours is 27,608.

The number of areas designated as hotspots at present is 506.