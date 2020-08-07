Case burden of Kollam district rises by 36

Four patients have no travel history

The district reported 36 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 32 recoveries on Friday. The patients include 22 contact cases, four persons who came from abroad and five who came from various Indian States.

Among the new patients are four persons with no travel history and a 31-year-old Thevalakkara resident who has been working at the Chavara Community Health Centre (CHC). Cases with no travel history have been reported from Chavara and Kollam Corporation.

8,023 under observation

The district has 8,023 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 32,659. While 886 persons completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 7,608 primary and 2,039 secondary contacts of the fresh cases.