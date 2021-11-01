Case booked against Pala bishop

KOTTAYAM

01 November 2021 20:36 IST

‘Bid to promote enmity between groups on the basis of religion’

The controversy over the comments on ‘narcotic jihad’ made by Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt took a new turn on Monday with the police booking a case against the prelate on charge of attempting promote enmity between different groups on the basis of religion.

Officials said a case under Sections including IPC 153(a) and 153(b) had been registered against the bishop at the Kuravilangadu police station in connection with his controversial speech on September 9. “The case follows a direction in this regard by the Pala magistrate court,” said Shilpa Dyavaiah, District Police Chief, Kottayam.

The court directive followed a petition moved by Abdul Asees Moulavi, district president of the All India Imams Council. According to the complainant, the police had refused to lodge a case against the bishop, though formal complaints had been lodged with the Kuravilangadu station as well as the District Police Chief.

Advertising

Advertising

In his speech to the clergy, the bishop had accused a section of the Muslim community of targeting Christians through ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotic jihad.’