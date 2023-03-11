HamberMenu
Case against youth for abetting suicide

March 11, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Valiyamala police have registered a case against a youth for allegedly abetting the suicide of his fiancee after threatening to withdraw from their marriage over dowry.

The police identified the accused as Sonu of Panayamuttom. His fiancee, Athira of Uzhamalakkal, was found to have allegedly committed suicide in her house on February 6.

Her family accused Sonu of demanding dowry and threatening to withdraw from their marriage scheduled on April 30 if they failed to provide the demanded money and gold. He also purportedly collected money from Athira’s brother and relatives.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056)

