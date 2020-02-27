Case against woman for fake complaint

The special court for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act here on Thursday directed the police to register a case against a woman for filing a false petition against her husband, accusing him of sexually abusing their daughter.
The mother accused her husband and his friend of sexually abusing their minor daughter. However, POCSO court judge Sanu S. Panicker arrived at the conclusion that the charges levelled by the petitioner against her husband were false. The husband was directed to give statement in a fresh case to be registered against woman.
