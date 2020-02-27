Kerala

Case against woman for fake complaint

The special court for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act here on Thursday directed the police to register a case against a woman for filing a false petition against her husband, accusing him of sexually abusing their daughter.

The mother accused her husband and his friend of sexually abusing their minor daughter. However, POCSO court judge Sanu S. Panicker arrived at the conclusion that the charges levelled by the petitioner against her husband were false. The husband was directed to give statement in a fresh case to be registered against woman.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2020 11:21:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/case-against-woman-for-fake-complaint/article30935834.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY