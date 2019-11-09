Case against two for communally divisive posts

The Central police have registered a case against two Facebook profiles on charge of making a communally divisive post in social media in connection with the apex court verdict on Saturday.
The post was flagged by the Cyberdome of the Kochi City Police Commissionerate, which alerted the Central police. “The post was made by one with the profile name of Ranjith Lal Madhavan and two who commented (on it) had the profile names Ibrahim Kunjappa and Saifudeen Babu,” said police sources.
