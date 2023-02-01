ADVERTISEMENT

Case against three truck cleaners for entering Mullaperiyar dam premises

February 01, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mullaperiyar police on Wednesday registered a case against three persons who illegally entered the Mullaperiyar dam site, which is a prohibited area.

A case has been registered against Kumily residents Rajan, Renju and Satheeshan. According to the police, the accused are cleaners of trucks that brought goods for the annual maintenance work at the Mullaperiyar dam.

Idukki District Police Chief V.U. Kuriakose said that the trucks were allowed to carry goods for dam maintenance through the Vallakkadavu route. “As per the Motor Vehicles Act, cleaners are not allowed in the trucks reaching the dam. It was a violation on the part of the employees and a case has been registered against them“ said Mr. Kuriakose.

“The dam premises are a highly protected area and entry to the premises is not allowed without permission,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

