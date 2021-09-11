Case against three persons in Kannur of Kerala for holding fake gun licences

KANNUR

11 September 2021 18:30 IST

The Kannur police in Kerala on Saturday registered cases against three persons from Kashmir for possessing gun licences using fake certificates.

Cases were registered against Kashmir Singh, 31, Pradeep Singh, 33, and Kalyan Singh, 28, all from Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

District Police Chief (Kannur) R. Ilango said all three had been working with an agency that provides security for filling cash in ATMs in Kannur for around six months. They were booked under Section 465, read with IPC Sections 32 and 25.

“We had doubt after verifying their licences. During preliminary inquiry with the Rajouri police, it was found that they had forged police verification certificates,” Mr. Ilango informed.

Twenty-four persons have already been arrested in similar cases at Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram and Kalamassery in Ernakulam.