Case against three on charge of money swindling

KANNUR

23 June 2021 22:08 IST

The Koothuparamba police have registered a complaint against three persons based on the complaint of few people who alleged that their money had been swindled after their children were offered roles in a film.

The complaint has been registered against Jyothi Rajesh, a resident of Ullavachal; Modi Rajesh of Kolayad; and Manoj of Peravoor.

Eleven persons, who submitted the petition to the police, alleged that most of them were duped after they were cast in a film called Ormayil, which was shot at various locations in Kannur.

E. Vinaya Kumar, one of the complainants, claimed that they were cheated of amounts between ₹10,000 and ₹2.5 lakh. They had taken the money by promising opportunities for their children in the film.

M. Rajani, another complainant, said they had borne the entire cost of the food and stay of the crew.

However, Modi Rajesh said that it was their maiden venture, being made with the support of several people who were contributing money.

He said that they were in the process of editing the film. It would have to be sent to the Censor Board.

"However, those who have complaints want the film to be released immediately. It's a small budget film. It has an expense of ₹75 lakh and those who have complaints have contributed only ₹7 lakh.”

Mr. Rajesh said that they would give the money back as they were planning to release the film on various platforms.