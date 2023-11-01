Case against television journalist for making inflammatory statements on social media

November 01, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - KOCHI

The cyber crime police station under the Ernakulam Rural police limits has filed a first information report (FIR) against a television journalist under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with an intent to cause riot) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) for making inflammatory statements on social media in the wake of the Kalamassery blasts.

The police filed the FIR based on a compliant lodged by Jinshad Jinnas, State secretary of the Youth Congress, alleging that the social media posts were deliberate and clearly targeted at igniting communal feelings and were politically motivated.